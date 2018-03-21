Wyoming man arrested after elderly woman found in trunk - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Wyoming man arrested after elderly woman found in trunk

By Associated Press

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man has been charged with kidnapping after police found a 95-year-old woman bound with duct tape in the trunk of a vehicle.
  
Casper police say they arrested 20-year-old Kyle M. Martin on Tuesday and took a second man into custody Wednesday.
  
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that McClure was charged with six felonies, including aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
  
Circuit Court Judge Steven Brown set bail at $500,000 cash or surety. Court officials couldn't immediately say if Martin had an attorney.
  
According to police, officers arrested Martin after he fled in a vehicle. The woman was found about six hours later when one of Martin's relatives told police to search the trunk.
  
KTWO-AM reports she was being treated for cuts at a local hospital.
  
