2nd grade class donates over $250 for ZooMontana Otters

After brewing beer for almost 7 years, head brewer Gregg "heavy G" Layman from Montana Brewing company just brewed their 1 millionth pint!
State wildlife and livestock officials say an elk captured in the Tendoy Mountains in southwestern Montana tested positive for exposure to brucellosis.
Crews have begun plowing roads in Grand Teton National Park in preparation for the spring and summer seasons.
The U.S. Department of the Interior announces Montana will receive over 29 million dollars in funding to support critical state conservation and outdoor recreation projects.
MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.
HUNGRY HORSE- A 62-year-old man is in custody for the shooting of a woman in Hungry Horse on Wednesday morning. Flathead Sheriff Chuck Curry says the shooting was called in at 11:45 AM. Deputies responded to a house on Mountain Drive and found a 57-year-old woman on the ground outside with a gunshot wound to her midsection.
HELENA- Authorities say it didn't take long for a man to confess to beating his parents to death and trying to cover up the crime. Kaleb David Taylor, 21, is charged with two counts of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.
An arrest has been made in the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in Helena. Authorities are charging their adult son with the crime.
LONDON (AP) - A British movie chain is investigating the death of a moviegoer who reportedly became trapped under a footrest while trying to retrieve a dropped mobile phone. British media say the man suffered a heart attack in a cinema in Birmingham on March 9 after his head became trapped while he was trying to find his phone.
Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.
The man accused of shooting a woman this summer, and leading Billings Police officers on a chase has pleaded guilty Tuesday. In June, Billings Police responded to a shooting on Fourth Avenue North.
BOZEMAN- A massive breach of Facebook users' information is also concerning Montanans who use the site.
