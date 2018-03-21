Elk from southwestern Montana exposed to brucellosis

We've been following the progress of the fab four otter pups at ZooMontana for about a month. ZooMontana Director Jeff Ewelt said they're growing bigger every day and hitting some major milestones. ZooMontana is proud of their otters and how far the fab four have come but they are consuming a lot of food which costs a lot of money. Most of the funds for the otters are coming from donations so one second grade class decided they wanted to help out. Mrs. Hucks second grade cla...

We've been following the progress of the fab four otter pups at ZooMontana for about a month. ZooMontana Director Jeff Ewelt said they're growing bigger every day and hitting some major milestones. ZooMontana is proud of their otters and how far the fab four have come but they are consuming a lot of food which costs a lot of money. Most of the funds for the otters are coming from donations so one second grade class decided they wanted to help out. Mrs. Hucks second grade cla...