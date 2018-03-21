MSUB's Breen Sets School Scoring Mark with Final Career Point

(Courtesy: MSUB Athletics)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One year after suffering a torn ACL and missing the entire 2016-17 season, Montana State University Billings senior Alisha Breen has put together one of the best seasons in school and conference history and has been named a first-team All-American by both the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association.

“I am so happy for Alisha to be selected as both a WBCA and a D2CCA All-American, and this is well-deserved,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin on the fifth All-American for MSUB since his coaching tenure began in 2004-05. “She had an incredible senior season, and to come back from her Nov., 2016 ACL injury to play like she has is truly remarkable. Alisha’s work ethic and passion for the game are simply second to none, and I am thankful I have had a front row seat to enjoy her and her team’s magical season.”

Breen, a native of Choteau, Mont., led the Yellowjackets (25-12) into the NCAA Division II Elite Eight for the second time in school history, where MSUB ended its incredible season with a 91-73 loss to No. 1 Ashland University (35-0) on Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon. On Monday night, she broke the MSUB career scoring record by one point, surpassing Alira Carpenter (2006-09) and finishing her storied career with 2,001 points.

Breen brings the NCAA’s 11th-highest scoring average into the game, and became the fifth player in Great Northwest Athletic Conference history to win her second league scoring title with 21.4 points per game. She was named the GNAC Player of the Year, GNAC Championships Most Valuable Player, and the D2CCA West Region Player of the Year earlier this season.

Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA. She also ranked second in the GNAC with 9.4 rebounds per game, and her 349 total boards this year are the third-most in conference single-season history.

Also named a CoSIDA Academic All-American this year, Breen broke the GNAC single-season records for free throws (226), free-throw attempts (259), field-goal attempts (587), and minutes played (1,337) in addition to her points record. She leads the NCAA with 1,337 minutes played and 226 made foul shots, and her 18 double-doubles this year are third-most in GNAC single-season history.

One of Breen’s most remarkable conference records came down the stretch as MSUB won seven consecutive games to extend its season. From Feb. 3-March 10, Breen had a streak of 12 consecutive games with 20 or more points, as she broke the conference record of eight-straight games with 20 points previously established by Erin Chambers of Simon Fraser University.

Breen won the GNAC Player of the Week award a GNAC record five times in a single season this year, and was once named the United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Week.

Breen joins a legacy of MSUB All-Americans, becoming the 11th individual to earn the highest honor in the sport. She is the first Yellowjacket All-American since Kayleen Goggins was a WBCA and D2 Bulletin honorable mention after the 2014-15 season. In addition to Goggins, Breen also played with former three-time All-American Bobbi Knudsen during the 2013-14 season.

MSUB Women’s Basketball All-Americans