Montana to receive millions in funding for state wildlife agencies

The U.S. Department of the Interior announces Montana will receive more than 29 million dollars in funding to support critical state conservation and outdoor recreation projects.



This is part of a 1.1 billion dollar annual national funding towards state wildlife agencies. These come from revenues caused by the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration and Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration acts.



According to a press release, in Montana, more than 9 million dollars will go towards Sport Fish Restoration and more than 21 million to Wildlife Restoration funds. The funds are distributed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They are also derived from taxes paid from industries such as hunting, shooting, boating, small engine fuel, and sport fishing tackle.



KULR-8 spoke with Bob Gibson with Fish, Wildlife, & parks who said the agency has known about receiving funds for quite some time, they were just waiting for the money to become available.



Government wildlife agencies who receive the money have matched the funds throughout the years with about 6.7 billion dollars throughout the years, mostly from hunting and fishing license revenues.