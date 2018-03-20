Billings man pleads guilty of attempted deliberate homicide

The man accused of shooting a woman this summer, and leading Billings Police officers on a chase has pleaded guilty Tuesday. In June, Billings Police responded to a shooting on Fourth Avenue North.
A public presentation occurred Monday in Billings, on the feasibility of a Yellowstone County sports facility.
Flowers, clothing, jewelry, Gainan's has it all. The iconic Billings staple has opened the doors to it's new midtown location, giving shoppers something to be excited about.
This winter brought quite a bit of snow to areas across the treasure state. Now that the weather is starting to break, all of that snow is causing some problems.
The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 11-year-old Billings girl Monday.
Missoula officials have approved an ordinance to ban vaping indoors and to give businesses the option to prohibit smoking outside their entrances.
State wildlife officials say grizzly bears have begun leaving their dens along the Rocky Mountain Front.
UPDATE: Yesterday, Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta entered into a deferred prosecution agreement where he will resign his position as sheriff on or before June 1, 2018.
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.
Conway, South Carolina — South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.
The study of 2,000 moms of school-aged kids, done by Welch's, reveals most American moms start their day at 6:23 am and end their work day after 8 pm.
Authorities say the package that exploded at a FedEx ground facility near San Antonio was on a conveyer belt when it detonated.
Flowers, clothing, jewelry, Gainan's has it all. The iconic Billings staple has opened the doors to it's new midtown location, giving shoppers something to be excited about.
