Billings man pleads guilty of attempted deliberate homicide

The man accused of shooting a woman this summer, and leading Billings Police officers on a chase has pleaded guilty Tuesday.

In June, Billings Police responded to a shooting on Fourth Avenue North.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head.

Steven Kueffler is charged with attempted deliberate homicide, felony criminal endangerment, and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito, Kueffler changed his plea from not guilty, to guilty on all counts.

Twito said prosecutors are asking for 40 years for attempted murder, a consecutive 10 years for use of a weapon, 5 years for criminal endangerment, and six months for driving under the influence.

Altogether, his sentence would be 55 years and a six months in Montana State Prison.

This will be determined in a later hearing.