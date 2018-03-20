Missoula officials approve ban on indoor vaping

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Missoula officials have approved an ordinance to ban vaping indoors and to give businesses the option to prohibit smoking outside their entrances.



The Missoulian reports the city council on Monday voted to expand the 2006 Montana Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarette use and allow business owners to ban smoking within 25 feet (8 meters) of their establishments.



Under the ordinance, business owners are responsible for putting up signs and handling low-level enforcement.



The ordinance also prohibits smoking in certain city-managed areas like public playgrounds, sports fields and other recreational areas.



The city can issue a $100 fine to violators, but an offense is not punishable by jail time.



The ordinance takes effect in 30 days.



Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

