Great Falls dentist finishes Iditarod

One Great Falls dentist took on an Alaskan tradition and beat the odds. Dr. Brett Bruggeman finished 39th in the Iditarod, beating out 28 other mushers in the 'Great Race'.

Bruggeman touched down in the Electric City Monday afternoon and was welcomed by friends and family, 2 days after completing his race in 11 days, 20 hours, and 21 minutes.

Mushing is relatively new to this dentist as Bruggeman just began training for this race in May of last year.

The rookie musher credits his family for his inspiration, "My son Spencer was born with a birth defect where he didn't have all of the muscle on one leg. And so we were looking for sports he could do." said Bruggeman.

While his wife protested, it wasn't but a week later, Spencer asked the same question and the Bruggeman family quickly became the proud owners of a sled dog team.

He had less than a year to prepare for a race that some never finish. While he has competed in Montana's Race to the Big Sky, this was the first time Bruggeman had ever competed in the Iditarod

Fast forward to Anchorage Alaska at the beginning March. Bruggeman took off with 16 dogs and after dropping 2 of them due to injury/illness he finished the race with 14 dogs.

Mushing is in this dentists blood and next year he plans on adding more races under his belt, including the Yukon Quest.