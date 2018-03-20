Maryland school investigated shooting threats last month

A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.
A sheriff's spokeswoman says injuries have been reported after a shooting at a high school in southern Maryland.
Authorities say the package that exploded at a FedEx ground facility near San Antonio was on a conveyer belt when it detonated.
Authorities say the package that exploded at a FedEx ground facility near San Antonio was on a conveyer belt when it detonated.
Conway, South Carolina — South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.
Conway, South Carolina — South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed thousands of people who rallied outside the Kremlin to thank them for their support and promised new achievements.
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed thousands of people who rallied outside the Kremlin to thank them for their support and promised new achievements.
Sonic believes America is ready to wash down their burgers with some frozen pickle juice. The fast food chain plans to unveil a pickle juice slush for a limited time starting this June. As the name suggests, the drink is a snow cone-like beverage flavored with pickle juice and colored bright green.
Sonic believes America is ready to wash down their burgers with some frozen pickle juice. The fast food chain plans to unveil a pickle juice slush for a limited time starting this June. As the name suggests, the drink is a snow cone-like beverage flavored with pickle juice and colored bright green.
A North Carolina father is finding a recent video posted of him singing the Toy's R Us jingle in "A Minor" is a huge hit. Chase Holfelder recorded the video of the much slower and more dramatic version of the infamous jingle in his children's playroom shortly after news broke that Toys R' Us would be shuttering stores nationwide and laying off an estimated 31,000 employees.
A North Carolina father is finding a recent video posted of him singing the Toy's R Us jingle in "A Minor" is a huge hit. Chase Holfelder recorded the video of the much slower and more dramatic version of the infamous jingle in his children's playroom shortly after news broke that Toys R' Us would be shuttering stores nationwide and laying off an estimated 31,000 employees.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
Conway, South Carolina — South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.
Conway, South Carolina — South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.
This winter brought quite a bit of snow to areas across the treasure state. Now that the weather is starting to break, all of that snow is causing some problems.
This winter brought quite a bit of snow to areas across the treasure state. Now that the weather is starting to break, all of that snow is causing some problems.
The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 11-year-old Billings girl Monday.
The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 11-year-old Billings girl Monday.
A public presentation occurred Monday in Billings, on the feasibility of a Yellowstone County sports facility.
A public presentation occurred Monday in Billings, on the feasibility of a Yellowstone County sports facility.
The study of 2,000 moms of school-aged kids, done by Welch's, reveals most American moms start their day at 6:23 am and end their work day after 8 pm.
The study of 2,000 moms of school-aged kids, done by Welch's, reveals most American moms start their day at 6:23 am and end their work day after 8 pm.
Flowers, clothing, jewelry, Gainan's has it all. The iconic Billings staple has opened the doors to it's new midtown location, giving shoppers something to be excited about.
Flowers, clothing, jewelry, Gainan's has it all. The iconic Billings staple has opened the doors to it's new midtown location, giving shoppers something to be excited about.
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
A juvenile man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase Sunday afternoon. According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was picked up in Lockwood by the owner of a pickup truck.
A juvenile man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase Sunday afternoon. According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was picked up in Lockwood by the owner of a pickup truck.