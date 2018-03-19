Gainan's opens Midtown location

Athletic Trainer, Jessica Hansen, took the stand Monday in Back v. Benefis. She says there was a lack of information and if she knew more about Robert's condition things might have been different. According to Hansen, nobody told her that they were suspicious of Robert having a concussion. As far as she knew he had symptoms of the flu and could have been suffering from dehydration. Hansen says she relies on the players and coaches for information, because she isn't always around. S...

Athletic Trainer, Jessica Hansen, took the stand Monday in Back v. Benefis. She says there was a lack of information and if she knew more about Robert's condition things might have been different. According to Hansen, nobody told her that they were suspicious of Robert having a concussion. As far as she knew he had symptoms of the flu and could have been suffering from dehydration. Hansen says she relies on the players and coaches for information, because she isn't always around. S...