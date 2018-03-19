Gainan's opens Midtown location - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Gainan's opens Midtown location

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Flowers, clothing, jewelry, Gainan's has it all.
The iconic Billings staple has opened the doors to it's new midtown location, giving shoppers something to be excited about.
"I'm really excited because it's real close to me, I live up on 17th," shopper Rae Ottenbrite said.
The new store is right in the west park promenade, a heavily traveled area in Billings.
"There is just a lot more traffic that is slowing down," owner Mick Gainan said.
Between it's new central location and this huge open-concept design, Gainan's owners tell me they're excited about the future.
"Our flowers are better than ever so hopefully people come in and see our new look and continue to shop with us," owner Kristen Gainan Sparboe said.
for the Gainan's "regulars" many say the new look is only going to bring them into the store more often.
"Oh it used to probably be maybe a couple of times a week. Now that it's here it'll be dangerous," Ottenbrite said. "I'll probably be in here a lot more."
"I'm seeing a lot of new faces today that I haven't seen in the past," Sparboe said. "So I think we're getting a new clientele as well."
So the general consensus on the new location?
"I love this store," Ottenbrite said.

 

