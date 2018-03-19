The NAIA women's basketball championship semi-finals are happening tomorrow. While the players take a break today, so does one fan who has been at every game since the tournament began.

With the NAIA Women's National Basketball Tournament proving to be a success once again for Billings, it begs the question...does Billings need another arena to host large sporting events? Monday, Big Sky Economic Development will host a presentation with the findings in it's Yellowstone County Sports Facilities Feasibility Study. According to a press release, the study will provide findings on Yellowstone County's market needs assessment, community input, financial analysis, opportu...

A juvenile man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase Sunday afternoon. According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was picked up in Lockwood by the owner of a pickup truck.

This winter brought quite a bit of snow to areas across the treasure state. Now that the weather is starting to break, all of that snow is causing some problems.

Back v. Benefis: Jessica Hansen takes the stand Athletic Trainer, Jessica Hansen, took the stand Monday in Back v. Benefis. She says there was a lack of information and if she knew more about Robert's condition things might have been different. According to Hansen, nobody told her that they were suspicious of Robert having a concussion. As far as she knew he had symptoms of the flu and could have been suffering from dehydration. Hansen says she relies on the players and coaches for information, because she isn't always around.

Areas in Roundup seeing flooding, evacuation requests This winter brought quite a bit of snow to areas across the treasure state. Now that the weather is starting to break, all of that snow is causing some problems.

Robert Back v. Benefis Day Five Day Five of Robert Back v. Benefis kicked off Friday. Robert Back made a brief appearance alongside his father and step-mother around 8:30 a.m. They did not stay for the trial. Dr. Alan Weintraub took the stand and was asked about Robert's injury. He said he received medical records from Benefis saying his injury was caused by helmet to helmet contact. However, Weintraub believes only something of very high impact, such as a high speed motor vehicle accident, could have caused the injury.

Back v. Benefis Day Six Week two of Back v. Benefis is officially underway. This morning Jeff Graham, the Athletic Director and Football Coach for Belt High School, took the stand. He discussed assigning Robert Back the impact test, adding that he believed the test would either clear or prove that an athlete had a concussion. Graham says that he didn't know he wasn't qualified to assign the test, something he says Benefis never told him. Once Robert completed the Impact Test, Coach Graham sent the results to Benefis.