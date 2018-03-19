Areas in Roundup seeing flooding, evacuation requests - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Areas in Roundup seeing flooding, evacuation requests

Posted: Updated:
ROUNDUP, Mont. -

This winter brought quite a bit of snow to areas across the treasure state.
Now that the weather is starting to break, all of that snow is causing some problems.

Between snowmelt and ice jams, much of the state is under flood advisories and warnings. Some areas in Roundup have already been given evacuation requests.
And as temperatures get warmer, flooding may only get worse.
So if you live in low-lying areas, how can you prepare for flooding?
Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services Officer Floyd Fisher said, if you haven't already, it's a good idea to move your equipment and personal items. 

Fischer said, when it does start to flood, water can rise within minutes, leaving you no time to move your things.
That's why it's best to take precautions and prepare now. 

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Back v. Benefis: Jessica Hansen takes the stand

    Back v. Benefis: Jessica Hansen takes the stand

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-19 23:28:14 GMT
    Athletic Trainer, Jessica Hansen, took the stand Monday in Back v. Benefis. She says there was a lack of information and if she knew more about Robert's condition things might have been different. According to Hansen, nobody told her that they were suspicious of Robert having a concussion. As far as she knew he had symptoms of the flu and could have been suffering from dehydration. Hansen says she relies on the players and coaches for information, because she isn't always around. S...
    Athletic Trainer, Jessica Hansen, took the stand Monday in Back v. Benefis. She says there was a lack of information and if she knew more about Robert's condition things might have been different. According to Hansen, nobody told her that they were suspicious of Robert having a concussion. As far as she knew he had symptoms of the flu and could have been suffering from dehydration. Hansen says she relies on the players and coaches for information, because she isn't always around. S...

  • Areas in Roundup seeing flooding, evacuation requests

    Areas in Roundup seeing flooding, evacuation requests

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-19 23:19:49 GMT

    This winter brought quite a bit of snow to areas across the treasure state. Now that the weather is starting to break, all of that snow is causing some problems. 

    This winter brought quite a bit of snow to areas across the treasure state. Now that the weather is starting to break, all of that snow is causing some problems. 

  • Robert Back v. Benefis Day Five

    Robert Back v. Benefis Day Five

    Monday, March 19 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-03-19 23:16:30 GMT
    Day Five of Robert Back v. Benefis kicked off Friday. Robert Back made a brief appearance alongside his father and step-mother around 8:30 a.m. They did not stay for the trial. Dr. Alan Weintraub took the stand and was asked about Robert's injury. He said he received medical records from Benefis saying his injury was caused by helmet to helmet contact. However, Weintraub believes only something of very high impact, such as a high speed motor vehicle accident, could h...
    Day Five of Robert Back v. Benefis kicked off Friday. Robert Back made a brief appearance alongside his father and step-mother around 8:30 a.m. They did not stay for the trial. Dr. Alan Weintraub took the stand and was asked about Robert's injury. He said he received medical records from Benefis saying his injury was caused by helmet to helmet contact. However, Weintraub believes only something of very high impact, such as a high speed motor vehicle accident, could h...
    •   

  • Most Popular