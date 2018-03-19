Police: Dad who was angry at teething baby throws car seat, caus - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Police: Dad who was angry at teething baby throws car seat, causes child to land on head

By Associated Press
Conway, South Carolina

South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father. Both the father and mother are charged with neglect.

Jail records show 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman of Conway have been released on bond. Local media outlets report they were arrested Thursday after a complainant called police.

The Horry County police report says officers went to the home on Wednesday and found a baby boy with a visible injury on the top of his head.

WBTV reports the incident took place on March 10. The child was crying due to pain from teething, and the noise upset Lowman.

Furious, the father “grabbed the car seat, threw it in the air, causing the victim to fly out of it, landing on his head.”

Biggerstaff reportedly rushed to console the baby and gave him a bottle. She wanted to take the child to the doctor, but Lowman told her, “If the baby was taken to the hospital, Department of Social Services would remove the child from their care,” a report states. 

Biggerstaff is charged because police say she didn’t contact authorities about the baby’s injury.

The Department of Social Services has been contacted.

