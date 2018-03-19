Police: Dad who was angry at teething baby throws car seat, causes child to land on head

Conway, South Carolina — South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed thousands of people who rallied outside the Kremlin to thank them for their support and promised new achievements.
Sonic believes America is ready to wash down their burgers with some frozen pickle juice. The fast food chain plans to unveil a pickle juice slush for a limited time starting this June. As the name suggests, the drink is a snow cone-like beverage flavored with pickle juice and colored bright green.
A North Carolina father is finding a recent video posted of him singing the Toy's R Us jingle in "A Minor" is a huge hit. Chase Holfelder recorded the video of the much slower and more dramatic version of the infamous jingle in his children's playroom shortly after news broke that Toys R' Us would be shuttering stores nationwide and laying off an estimated 31,000 employees.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
A juvenile man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase Sunday afternoon. According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was picked up in Lockwood by the owner of a pickup truck.
The study of 2,000 moms of school-aged kids, done by Welch's, reveals most American moms start their day at 6:23 am and end their work day after 8 pm.
The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 11-year-old Billings girl Monday.
Conway, South Carolina — South Carolina authorities say a teething baby was thrown from his unstrapped car seat by his father.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) - Flood warnings and advisories are being issued for parts of Montana due to ice jams and melting snow. Musselshell County authorities are warning residents in low-lying areas to watch for flooding caused by ice jams in the Musselshell River.
The Yellowstone Arboretum of ZooMontana in Billings has just been awarded a level one accreditation by the Arbnet arboretum accreditation program and the Morton Arboretum.
