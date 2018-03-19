Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 11-year-old Billin - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 11-year-old Billings girl

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 11-year-old Billings girl Monday.

The alert is for Susan Martinez.

She is described as white, 5'6" tall, and 100 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, she was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black basketball shorts, and black shoes.

Martinez walked away from a group home in Billings.

She is believed to be a danger to herself and others.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8461 or call 911.

