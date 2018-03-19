New study: Being a mom is the equivalent of working 2.5 jobs

New research shows moms work, on average, 98 hours a week -- or two and a half jobs.

The study of 2,000 moms of school-aged kids, done by Welch's, reveals most American moms start their day at 6:23 am and end their work day after 8 pm.

According to the survey, the average mom manages just one hour and seven minutes of time to herself each day. And four out of 10 of the moms surveyed said their lives feel like never-ending series of tasks all week.

Topping off the "sanity-saver" list? Baby wipes and wet wipes, iPads, kids’ TV shows, drive thru meals and coffee, Netflix and the help of grandparents and babysitters.