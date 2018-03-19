Helena police ask for help finding stolen snail sculpture

Police need your help finding a snail sculpture stolen from a Helena neighborhood.

They are looking for the smallest sculpture pictured.

The Helena Police Department says the sculpture that was taken from the roundabout at Butte Avenue and Sanders Street.

If you have information about the theft of this sculpture, you're asked to contact Officer William Lewis at 406-447-8461 or wlewis@helenamt.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 406-443-2000 or at www.helenacrimestoppers.com.