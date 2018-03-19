Juvenile in custody after Sunday afternoon chase

A juvenile man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase Sunday afternoon. According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was picked up in Lockwood by the owner of a pickup truck.
The NAIA women's basketball championship semi-finals are happening tomorrow. While the players take a break today, so does one fan who has been at every game since the tournament began.
The Yellowstone Arboretum of ZooMontana in Billings has just been awarded a level one accreditation by the Arbnet arboretum accreditation program and the Morton Arboretum.
ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) - Flood warnings and advisories are being issued for parts of Montana due to ice jams and melting snow. Musselshell County authorities are warning residents in low-lying areas to watch for flooding caused by ice jams in the Musselshell River.
A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.
A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped.
The Yellowstone Arboretum of ZooMontana in Billings has just been awarded a level one accreditation by the Arbnet arboretum accreditation program and the Morton Arboretum.
