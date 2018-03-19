Juvenile in custody after Sunday afternoon chase

A juvenile man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase Sunday afternoon.

According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, the juvenile was picked up in Lockwood by the owner of a pickup truck.

The man called dispatch saying the juvenile was "not in his right mind."

Law enforcement said the juvenile then allegedly stole the pickup truck and drove down Main Street.

He struck several vehicles during the pursuit, before he was apprehended in the Heights.

The juvenile now faces felony criminal endangerment and felony theft charges.

No injuries have been reported.