Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four

Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.
Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.
Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.
Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.
The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.
Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.
Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.
Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.
The Zags are 30-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with eight trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.
The Saints will play on Friday at 9:45 versus the winner of Vanguard and Bethel, while Providence will take on MidAmerican Nazarene on Friday at 6:15.
