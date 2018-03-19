Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four

Through two games in the NAIA women's championship Montana Western guard Brianna King was only averaging 14 points per game, a far cry from her Frontier Conference leading 19 points per game in the regular season. That said, Bulldogs head coach Lindsay Woolley didn't think he needed to step in to help her fix it.

"She usually does that on her own, and takes care of it," said Woolley. "But she's special. She can score, she can distribute, and obviously tonight I had a feeling that they might have a hard time guarding her, and well, I guess I turned out to be right."

Coach Woolley being right might be an understatement. In Saturday's quarterfinal versus Menlo, King scored a school record 40 points to guide the Bulldogs to their first ever national semifinal. And just like her coach, she knew that her scoring was never an issue.

"Part of my game I feel like, I consider myself a scorer," said King. "And I haven't been doing too well at that the last couple games. So I just kind of got hot in the first quarter, and tried to keep it rolling."

That pretty much epitomizes what Montana Western has been doing all tournament: keeping it rolling. The Bulldogs have brought their brand of hustle and effort to the all three of their games so far, and after a much needed rest day on Sunday, plan on bringing the same effort to their semifinal on Monday.

"We kind of pride ourselves on that," said King. "And locking down on defense, we've worked on it all season. Coach always tells us it comes down to getting 50/50 balls so that's what we try and do."

Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.