Yellowstone County Sports Facilities Feasibility Study presentation to take place Monday

With the NAIA Women's National Basketball Tournament proving to be a success once again for Billings, it begs the question...does Billings need another arena to host large sporting events?

Monday, Big Sky Economic Development will host a presentation with the findings in it's Yellowstone County Sports Facilities Feasibility Study.

According to a press release, the study will provide findings on Yellowstone County's market needs assessment, community input, financial analysis, opportunities and recommendations.

Stakeholders said they believe Billings has a growing need for high quality sporting venues.

They said this will help bring outside dollars into the community.

The Montana Department of Commerce, Big Sky Trust Fund, and funds from community groups are what helped pay for this study.

Stick with KULR 8 as we bring you updates from the presentation Monday night.