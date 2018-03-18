NAIA Women's Basketball Championship fan has not missed a single - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

NAIA Women's Basketball Championship fan has not missed a single game

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The NAIA women's basketball championship semi-finals are happening tomorrow. While the players take a break today, so does one fan who has been at every game since the tournament began.

Pat O'Connor has been at the Metra every day of the tournament so far. He said he just loves basketball and loves watching the passion from all the athletes. O'Connor said he practically grew up in a gym and ever since he can remember, he's had a love for the sport. 
   
As a former coach, he explained what he loves the most about the NAIA women's basketball championship.

"When the games are close, it's really neat to see which kids will come out of nowhere to do something great," O'Connor said. "Maybe the one that you wouldn't expect to do, hit a three-pointer, or get a big rebound or something."

O'Connor said he plans to continue to go to every game.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Yellowstone County Sports Facilities Feasibility Study presentation to take place Monday

    Yellowstone County Sports Facilities Feasibility Study presentation to take place Monday

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:45:26 GMT
    With the NAIA Women's National Basketball Tournament proving to be a success once again for Billings, it begs the question...does Billings need another arena to host large sporting events? Monday, Big Sky Economic Development will host a presentation with the findings in it's Yellowstone County Sports Facilities Feasibility Study. According to a press release, the study will provide findings on Yellowstone County's market needs assessment, community input, financial analysis, opportu...
    With the NAIA Women's National Basketball Tournament proving to be a success once again for Billings, it begs the question...does Billings need another arena to host large sporting events? Monday, Big Sky Economic Development will host a presentation with the findings in it's Yellowstone County Sports Facilities Feasibility Study. According to a press release, the study will provide findings on Yellowstone County's market needs assessment, community input, financial analysis, opportu...

  • NAIA Women's Basketball Championship fan has not missed a single game

    NAIA Women's Basketball Championship fan has not missed a single game

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:03 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:03:14 GMT

    The NAIA women's basketball championship semi-finals are happening tomorrow. While the players take a break today, so does one fan who has been at every game since the tournament began.

    The NAIA women's basketball championship semi-finals are happening tomorrow. While the players take a break today, so does one fan who has been at every game since the tournament began.

  • Arboretum at ZooMontana awarded level one accreditation

    Arboretum at ZooMontana awarded level one accreditation

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-03-19 00:52:06 GMT

    The Yellowstone Arboretum of ZooMontana in Billings has just been awarded a level one accreditation by the Arbnet arboretum accreditation program and the Morton Arboretum.

    The Yellowstone Arboretum of ZooMontana in Billings has just been awarded a level one accreditation by the Arbnet arboretum accreditation program and the Morton Arboretum.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • World's tallest active geyser erupts in Yellowstone

    World's tallest active geyser erupts in Yellowstone

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:58:18 GMT

    After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.  

    After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.  

  • Montana officials warn of flooding due to ice jams, snowmelt

    Montana officials warn of flooding due to ice jams, snowmelt

    Sunday, March 18 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-03-18 17:53:25 GMT

    ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) - Flood warnings and advisories are being issued for parts of Montana due to ice jams and melting snow.    Musselshell County authorities are warning residents in low-lying areas to watch for flooding caused by ice jams in the Musselshell River.

    ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) - Flood warnings and advisories are being issued for parts of Montana due to ice jams and melting snow.    Musselshell County authorities are warning residents in low-lying areas to watch for flooding caused by ice jams in the Musselshell River.

  • School resource officer on leave after firing weapon near Big Sky High School

    School resource officer on leave after firing weapon near Big Sky High School

    Saturday, March 17 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-03-17 20:19:49 GMT

    A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student.  Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school. 

    A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student.  Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school. 

  • Musselshell County DES issues flood advisory

    Musselshell County DES issues flood advisory

    Saturday, March 17 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-17 21:16:30 GMT
    Musselshell County DES has issued a flood advisory for residents in Riverside, Mine Road and lower areas of Roundup. Residents in the affected areas should prepare for potential evacuation should the ice jams at Golden Creek and Horse Thief break.  The Musselshell County Sheriff's Department will be going door to door notifying residents and giving them additional information.  This advisory is from Saturday until Sunday at 2:30 pm. 
    Musselshell County DES has issued a flood advisory for residents in Riverside, Mine Road and lower areas of Roundup. Residents in the affected areas should prepare for potential evacuation should the ice jams at Golden Creek and Horse Thief break.  The Musselshell County Sheriff's Department will be going door to door notifying residents and giving them additional information.  This advisory is from Saturday until Sunday at 2:30 pm. 

  • Man involved in murder of Miles City woman has charges dropped

    Man involved in murder of Miles City woman has charges dropped

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:33:01 GMT
    Shania Raymond; Photo courtesy Facebook pageShania Raymond; Photo courtesy Facebook page
    Shania Raymond; Photo courtesy Facebook pageShania Raymond; Photo courtesy Facebook page

    A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped. 

    A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped. 

  • Arboretum at ZooMontana awarded level one accreditation

    Arboretum at ZooMontana awarded level one accreditation

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-03-19 00:52:06 GMT

    The Yellowstone Arboretum of ZooMontana in Billings has just been awarded a level one accreditation by the Arbnet arboretum accreditation program and the Morton Arboretum.

    The Yellowstone Arboretum of ZooMontana in Billings has just been awarded a level one accreditation by the Arbnet arboretum accreditation program and the Morton Arboretum.

  • Semi strikes Fromberg school bus

    Semi strikes Fromberg school bus

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:41:53 GMT

    A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg. 

    A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg. 

  • Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

    Ephrata man spends night in cave after nearly driving off cliff

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:34:21 GMT

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening.  Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway.  Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive 

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening.  Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway.  Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive 