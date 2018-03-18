Russia-Presidential Election

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed thousands of people who rallied outside the Kremlin to thank them for their support and promised new achievements.
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed thousands of people who rallied outside the Kremlin to thank them for their support and promised new achievements.
Sonic believes America is ready to wash down their burgers with some frozen pickle juice. The fast food chain plans to unveil a pickle juice slush for a limited time starting this June. As the name suggests, the drink is a snow cone-like beverage flavored with pickle juice and colored bright green.
Sonic believes America is ready to wash down their burgers with some frozen pickle juice. The fast food chain plans to unveil a pickle juice slush for a limited time starting this June. As the name suggests, the drink is a snow cone-like beverage flavored with pickle juice and colored bright green.
A North Carolina father is finding a recent video posted of him singing the Toy's R Us jingle in "A Minor" is a huge hit. Chase Holfelder recorded the video of the much slower and more dramatic version of the infamous jingle in his children's playroom shortly after news broke that Toys R' Us would be shuttering stores nationwide and laying off an estimated 31,000 employees.
A North Carolina father is finding a recent video posted of him singing the Toy's R Us jingle in "A Minor" is a huge hit. Chase Holfelder recorded the video of the much slower and more dramatic version of the infamous jingle in his children's playroom shortly after news broke that Toys R' Us would be shuttering stores nationwide and laying off an estimated 31,000 employees.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details. Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged.
YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details. Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) - Flood warnings and advisories are being issued for parts of Montana due to ice jams and melting snow. Musselshell County authorities are warning residents in low-lying areas to watch for flooding caused by ice jams in the Musselshell River.
ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) - Flood warnings and advisories are being issued for parts of Montana due to ice jams and melting snow. Musselshell County authorities are warning residents in low-lying areas to watch for flooding caused by ice jams in the Musselshell River.
A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.
A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.
A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped.
A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped.
The Yellowstone Arboretum of ZooMontana in Billings has just been awarded a level one accreditation by the Arbnet arboretum accreditation program and the Morton Arboretum.
The Yellowstone Arboretum of ZooMontana in Billings has just been awarded a level one accreditation by the Arbnet arboretum accreditation program and the Morton Arboretum.
A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg.
A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive