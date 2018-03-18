Montana officials warn of flooding due to ice jams, snowmelt

ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) - Flood warnings and advisories are being issued for parts of Montana due to ice jams and melting snow. Musselshell County authorities are warning residents in low-lying areas to watch for flooding caused by ice jams in the Musselshell River.
Sonic believes America is ready to wash down their burgers with some frozen pickle juice. The fast food chain plans to unveil a pickle juice slush for a limited time starting this June. As the name suggests, the drink is a snow cone-like beverage flavored with pickle juice and colored bright green.
A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Minnesota company plans to build an 80-megawatt wind farm in central Montana that would provide power to NorthWestern Energy customers.
A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Minnesota company plans to build an 80-megawatt wind farm in central Montana that would provide power to NorthWestern Energy customers.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) - Flood warnings and advisories are being issued for parts of Montana due to ice jams and melting snow. Musselshell County authorities are warning residents in low-lying areas to watch for flooding caused by ice jams in the Musselshell River.
A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.
A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say an Ephrata man is counting his blessings after he nearly drove off a cliff in the Douglas Creek area of Douglas County Tuesday evening. Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said that 37-year old Kevin Remington was on his way home to Ephrata from Leavenworth when he left the roadway. Remington told deputies that he thought Douglas Creek would allow him to bypass Quincy on his drive
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Minnesota company plans to build an 80-megawatt wind farm in central Montana that would provide power to NorthWestern Energy customers.
A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg.
