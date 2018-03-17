Western Security Bank partners with Freed-Hardeman college women's basketball team

As NAIA quarter finals have come to a close, Western Security bank expressed their excitement to have the Freed-Hardeman college women's basketball team make it in the quarter finals and semi finals this year.

Western Security bank sponsored Freed-Hardeman college women's basketball team in 2017.

The bank's president, Mike Seppala said they've created such a strong bond with team and knew they had to partner with them again.

"The chamber gave us this opportunity and we sponsored them last year and we just had so much fun with these girls and they were just excellent to be around," said Seppala. "They're wonderful girls and so we watched them all through the year and we said you know if they come back, we would like to have them back."

Western Security bank held a pep rally for the team and he said the support has been tremendous.

"A ton of people showed up and the girls came and they introduced themselves and this year their coach Dale Neal was inducted in the NAIA hall of fame," adds Sepala. "He's been here for the last 22 years straight in the tournament and has done a great job with these girls and they're a wonderful bunch of girls."

He stresses the importance of sponsoring great events to build partnerships and lasting friendships.

"When we support stuff like this, people come to billings. we want to see that, we just really like the comradery this has brought, it's been a great thing for us all," said Seppala.