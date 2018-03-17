Sonic to introduce new pickle flavored slushes - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Sonic to introduce new pickle flavored slushes

By CNN

Sonic believes America is ready to wash down their burgers with some frozen pickle juice.

The fast food chain plans to unveil a pickle juice slush for a limited time starting this June.

As the name suggests, the drink is a snow cone-like beverage flavored with pickle juice and colored bright green.

The drink is already getting a thumbs up from the people at "food and wine" magazine who say it's, quote "surprisingly delicious" as well as "sweet and tangy".

And Sonic's pickle juice obsession won't be limited to slushes.

Sonic will allow customers to request pickle juice on any menu item.

That means customers can add pickle juice to their burgers, tater tots ... Even sundaes! 

