Sonic to introduce new pickle flavored slushes

Sonic believes America is ready to wash down their burgers with some frozen pickle juice. The fast food chain plans to unveil a pickle juice slush for a limited time starting this June. As the name suggests, the drink is a snow cone-like beverage flavored with pickle juice and colored bright green.
A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Minnesota company plans to build an 80-megawatt wind farm in central Montana that would provide power to NorthWestern Energy customers.
A North Carolina father is finding a recent video posted of him singing the Toy's R Us jingle in "A Minor" is a huge hit. Chase Holfelder recorded the video of the much slower and more dramatic version of the infamous jingle in his children's playroom shortly after news broke that Toys R' Us would be shuttering stores nationwide and laying off an estimated 31,000 employees.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details. Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged.
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped.
A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg.
Montana Western won their second game of the 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament. Providence and Carroll are scheduled to play tonight,
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
