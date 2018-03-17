Musselshell County DES issues flood advisory

Musselshell County DES has issued a flood advisory for residents in Riverside, Mine Road and lower areas of Roundup. Residents in the affected areas should prepare for potential evacuation should the ice jams at Golden Creek and Horse Thief break. The Musselshell County Sheriff's Department will be going door to door notifying residents and giving them additional information. This advisory is from Saturday until Sunday at 2:30 pm.

A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.

The MSU-B Women's Basketball team keeps surprising fans watching the NCAA Division II tournament. The girls narrowly defeated the University of Alaska Anchorage 71-70 putting them on a seven game winning streak. That win punched the girls' ticket to the Elite Eight. The team left Friday morning but not without saying goodbye to some of their biggest fans. The MSU-B Women's Basketball team hasn't been in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament since 1999 so the fans are very exci...