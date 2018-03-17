Musselshell County DES issues flood advisory

A new update in the shooting case in Missoula involving a Big Sky High School student. Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Minnesota company plans to build an 80-megawatt wind farm in central Montana that would provide power to NorthWestern Energy customers.
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.
A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg.
Montana Western won their second game of the 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament. Providence and Carroll are scheduled to play tonight,
For the ladies of Lindsey Wilson College women's basketball team, they say hard work and teamwork are motivating factors to get them prepared for NAIA. However, one factor stands out from all the rest and that's their support for their sponsor's granddaughter: Paycee Whitford.
Many local businesses are playing hosts to the NAIA teams competing in Billings this week for the NAIA championship. One of those businesses said their team made had quite a journey to get to the championship.
