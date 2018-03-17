School resource officer on leave after firing weapon near Big Sky High School

A school resource officer is on leave after firing his weapon on or near school grounds Friday in Missoula.

A report from the Department of Justice says on Friday, the school resource officer and school staff were conducting an investigation after receiving a tip that a student brought a gun to school. While the student was being questioned, he ran away into the parking lot and was chased by the School Resource Officer (SRO). The DOJ says the student got into his car and appeared to attempt to run over the SRO. The officer then fired his duty weapon at 12:45 p.m.

The student drove down South Avenue and then Reserve Street with Missoula Police Officers in pursuit. The student eventually crashed into another vehicle on the lot of Denny Menholt University Honda. The 17-year-old student was not injured, and was taken into custody. He is being held at the local juvenile detention center.

A citizen found a handgun suspected to be involved in the incident along the chase route near South Avenue and Old Fort Road. That weapon has been taken by law enforcement.

Friday, Missoula Police Chief Mike Brady requested Montana Department of Justice's DCI take the lead on investigating the incident.

DCI Agents are on scene conducting interviews and processing evidence.

The SRO is currently on paid administrative leave per department policy pending the completion of DCI's investigation. The Missoula Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation.

We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.