MSU-B Women's Basketball team heads to Sioux Falls for NCAA tournament

The MSU-B Women's Basketball team keeps surprising fans watching the NCAA Division II tournament.

The girls narrowly defeated the University of Alaska Anchorage 71-70 putting them on a seven game winning streak.

That win punched the girls' ticket to the Elite Eight.

The team left Friday morning but not without saying goodbye to some of their biggest fans.

The MSU-B Women's Basketball team hasn't been in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament since 1999 so the fans are very excited.

MSU-B junior Hailey Steinbeisser said she's super excited for the team.

For a good reason, MSU-B hadn't beaten Alaska Anchorage since 2014.

The success of the team has the whole campus buzzing.

MSU-B student Brenna Beckett said, "There's a lot of energy on campus right now. When we pass players walking to class everyone is congratulating them and wishing them good luck."

So how would the fans react if the Lady Jackets made it all the way to the championship game?

Brenna said, "Making it to the national championship would be a giant deal for the school....getting the name MSU-B out there. It'd be cool."

To reach that plateau, the Lady Jackets will have to win just two more games.

Be sure to watch the Lady Jackets as they take on Ashland Monday the 19th at 5 pm.

MSU-B will publish a live stream of the game on their website.