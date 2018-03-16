MSU-B Women's Basketball team heads to Sioux Falls for NCAA tour - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

MSU-B Women's Basketball team heads to Sioux Falls for NCAA tournament

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The MSU-B Women's Basketball team keeps surprising fans watching the NCAA Division II tournament.

The girls narrowly defeated the University of Alaska Anchorage 71-70 putting them on a seven game winning streak.

That win punched the girls' ticket to the Elite Eight.

The team left Friday morning but not without saying goodbye to some of their biggest fans.

The MSU-B Women's Basketball team hasn't been in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament since 1999 so the fans are very excited.

MSU-B junior Hailey Steinbeisser said she's super excited for the team.

For a good reason, MSU-B hadn't beaten Alaska Anchorage since 2014.

The success of the team has the whole campus buzzing.

MSU-B student Brenna Beckett said, "There's a lot of energy on campus right now. When we pass players walking to class everyone is congratulating them and wishing them good luck."

So how would the fans react if the Lady Jackets made it all the way to the championship game?

Brenna said, "Making it to the national championship would be a giant deal for the school....getting the name MSU-B out there. It'd be cool."

To reach that plateau, the Lady Jackets will have to win just two more games.

Be sure to watch the Lady Jackets as they take on Ashland Monday the 19th at 5 pm.

MSU-B will publish a live stream of the game on their website.

  • LocalMore>>

  • MSU-B Women's Basketball team heads to Sioux Falls for NCAA tournament

    MSU-B Women's Basketball team heads to Sioux Falls for NCAA tournament

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:14:16 GMT
    The MSU-B Women's Basketball team keeps surprising fans watching the NCAA Division II tournament. The girls narrowly defeated the University of Alaska Anchorage 71-70 putting them on a seven game winning streak. That win punched the girls' ticket to the Elite Eight. The team left Friday morning but not without saying goodbye to some of their biggest fans. The MSU-B Women's Basketball team hasn't been in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament since 1999 so the fans are very exci...
    The MSU-B Women's Basketball team keeps surprising fans watching the NCAA Division II tournament. The girls narrowly defeated the University of Alaska Anchorage 71-70 putting them on a seven game winning streak. That win punched the girls' ticket to the Elite Eight. The team left Friday morning but not without saying goodbye to some of their biggest fans. The MSU-B Women's Basketball team hasn't been in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament since 1999 so the fans are very exci...

  • Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament

    Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-03-17 00:26:17 GMT

    Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.

    Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.

  • Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

    Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-03-17 00:11:49 GMT

    Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

    Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • MSU-B Women's Basketball team heads to Sioux Falls for NCAA tournament

    MSU-B Women's Basketball team heads to Sioux Falls for NCAA tournament

    Friday, March 16 2018 10:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:14:16 GMT
    The MSU-B Women's Basketball team keeps surprising fans watching the NCAA Division II tournament. The girls narrowly defeated the University of Alaska Anchorage 71-70 putting them on a seven game winning streak. That win punched the girls' ticket to the Elite Eight. The team left Friday morning but not without saying goodbye to some of their biggest fans. The MSU-B Women's Basketball team hasn't been in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament since 1999 so the fans are very exci...
    The MSU-B Women's Basketball team keeps surprising fans watching the NCAA Division II tournament. The girls narrowly defeated the University of Alaska Anchorage 71-70 putting them on a seven game winning streak. That win punched the girls' ticket to the Elite Eight. The team left Friday morning but not without saying goodbye to some of their biggest fans. The MSU-B Women's Basketball team hasn't been in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament since 1999 so the fans are very exci...

  • Sexual assault reported in South Church Street area in Bozeman

    Sexual assault reported in South Church Street area in Bozeman

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-16 22:55:33 GMT

    Police are investigating a sexual assault case in Bozeman.

    Police are investigating a sexual assault case in Bozeman.

  • Man involved in murder of Miles City woman has charges dropped

    Man involved in murder of Miles City woman has charges dropped

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:33 PM EDT2018-03-16 21:33:01 GMT
    Shania Raymond; Photo courtesy Facebook pageShania Raymond; Photo courtesy Facebook page
    Shania Raymond; Photo courtesy Facebook pageShania Raymond; Photo courtesy Facebook page

    A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped. 

    A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped. 

    •   

  • Most Popular