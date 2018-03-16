Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.
Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.
The Saints will play on Friday at 9:45 versus the winner of Vanguard and Bethel, while Providence will take on MidAmerican Nazarene on Friday at 6:15.
"I love this team. They're terrific and I would't wanna share it with any other group of girls for my senior year…" said Argos senior pitcher, Kristina George. George is one of four seniors leading the Providence Argos this spring, all of which are transfer students.
UP women's basketball team downs defending champion Oklahoma City 81-76 for a monumental upset in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament.
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.
Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.
For the ladies of Lindsey Wilson College women's basketball team, they say hard work and teamwork are motivating factors to get them prepared for NAIA. However, one factor stands out from all the rest and that's their support for their sponsor's granddaughter: Paycee Whitford.
A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg.
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.
Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.
The Zags are 30-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with eight trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.
The Saints will play on Friday at 9:45 versus the winner of Vanguard and Bethel, while Providence will take on MidAmerican Nazarene on Friday at 6:15.
The Pavilion on the campus of UC Davis proved to be one of the toughest places in the country to play this season. The Idaho Vandals learned that first hand, falling to the Aggies 82-62 in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday.
Johnathan Williams was the star for Gonzaga today, ending with a game-high 19 points on 8-12 shooting. Josh Perkins (16 pts) and Norvell Jr. (15pts) were the only other Zags to finish the game in double-figures.
Roach averaged a team-best 18.7 points per game this season, which ranked third in the NWC.
The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.
After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg.
A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.
Many local businesses are playing hosts to the NAIA teams competing in Billings this week for the NAIA championship. One of those businesses said their team made had quite a journey to get to the championship.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
