Semi strikes Fromberg school bus

A semi-truck clipped a Fromberg School District bus Friday afternoon on Goldie Rd. near Fromberg.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the school bus was turning right onto Goldie Rd. when the semi clipped the back of the bus.

MHP said the semi was traveling around 45-50 MPH. The MHP trooper said the driver of the semi wasn't paying attention to what was happening further down the road and struck the back of the school bus.

The trooper said no children were injured in the crash and parents picked them up.

Traffic is not blocked at this time, but MHP is asking the public to drive slow through the area until the semi is towed.