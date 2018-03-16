Man involved in murder of Miles City woman has charges dropped - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Man involved in murder of Miles City woman has charges dropped

A man charged with deliberate homicide in the murder of a 21 year old woman in Custer County has the charges against him dropped. 

21 year old Travis Doss was living with Shania Raymond at the time of the murder in January. According to court documents, the pair were arguing at the home where they lived together just outside of miles city moments before the shooting.

Doss says as he walked out and away from the house, he heard three gunshots and felt something hit the back of his head. He then says because of this, he believed Raymond was shooting at him so he turned and opened fire, shooting the woman 18 times.

Custer County Attorney Wyatt Glade says part of the reason the charges were dismissed is because Doss may have had a justifiable use of force. He also says the charge was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it may be refiled at a later date.

