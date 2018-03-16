Toys "R" Us Jingle remix going viral - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Toys "R" Us Jingle remix going viral

A North Carolina father is finding a recent video posted of him singing the Toy's "R" Us jingle in "A Minor" is a huge hit.

Chase Holfelder recorded the video of the much slower and more dramatic version of the infamous jingle in his children's playroom shortly after news broke that Toys "R" Us would be shuttering stores nationwide and laying off an estimated 31,000 employees.

The message with the video reads:

In light of the sad news of Toys 'R' Us closing all of their stores, I thought it'd be appropriate to transpose their classic jingle to a minor key. ?? R.I.P. TOYS 'R' US (1948-2018) ?? #ToysRUs#RIPToysRUs

Holfelder says that he makes his living recording major songs in minor keys and has seen some success before now; but this particular recording has been his most successful so far. In just 72 hours, the video has been viewed 4.8 million times with more than 109,000 shares on Facebook.

Holfelder says he did get a bit nervous about how the original songwriter would react once she heard his version, but a comment posted on his Instagram account alleviated that altogether.

Holfelder says that his second most popular work is a cover of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun".

You can see more of Holfelder's recordings on his youtube page by clicking here.

