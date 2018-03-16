Toys "R" Us Jingle remix going viral

After being dormant for four years, the world's tallest active geyser is erupting in Yellowstone National Park.
A North Carolina father is finding a recent video posted of him singing the Toy's R Us jingle in "A Minor" is a huge hit. Chase Holfelder recorded the video of the much slower and more dramatic version of the infamous jingle in his children's playroom shortly after news broke that Toys R' Us would be shuttering stores nationwide and laying off an estimated 31,000 employees.
The Park County Sheriff's office pulls no punches while getting real about how many people plan to spend March 17th.
Round 2 of The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
Wichita - When you don’t score for over ten minutes in the second half of a basketball game, you are not going to get many victories. And the Montana Grizzlies found out that truth the hard way in Wichita on Thursday night, as the season ends for the team with a 61-47 loss to the three seeded Michigan Wolverines.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details. Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged.
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House spokesman Raj Shah says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attacks.
BAGHDAD (NBC NEWS)- A military helicopter with U.S. service members aboard crashed in Iraq late Thursday, U.S. Central Command and military officials said. All seven service members aboard American helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed. "A U.S. military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with U.S. service members aboard," CENTCOM said in a statement. Rescue teams were sent to the scene soon after the crash.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Many local businesses are playing hosts to the NAIA teams competing in Billings this week for the NAIA championship. One of those businesses said their team made had quite a journey to get to the championship.
Round 2 of The 38th Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Police Department says they have positively identified the human remains found in a rock quarry last September as David Patrick Mcghee, of Spokane. On September 3, 2017, Coeur d'Alene Police responded to the rock quarry located on W. Kathleen Ave for human remains that were located near the bottom.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
