Gold Star Award - Mrs. Sandi Shawhan

Each month of the schoolyear KULR-8 honors a local teacher with the Gold Star Award.

March's winner is Mrs. Sandi Shawhan. Shawhan is a 5th-grade teacher at Rose Park Elementary School.

Mrs. Shawhan said she comes from a family of teachers who have decades of teaching experience.

Shawhan was nominated by one of her former students who said she helped this student become better prepared for junior high.

"The thing I want these kids to know is they have the capability to learn anything they want to learn and we'll help them find the tools to learn it," Shawhan said.

As part of the Gold Star Award, Shawhan received $250. She said she will use that money to replace her classroom's iPads.