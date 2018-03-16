Providence, Carroll Advance to Second Round of NAIA Tourney

The Saints will play on Friday at 9:45 versus the winner of Vanguard and Bethel, while Providence will take on MidAmerican Nazarene on Friday at 6:15.
"I love this team. They're terrific and I would't wanna share it with any other group of girls for my senior year…" said Argos senior pitcher, Kristina George. George is one of four seniors leading the Providence Argos this spring, all of which are transfer students.
UP women's basketball team downs defending champion Oklahoma City 81-76 for a monumental upset in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament.
Owens & University of Providence Mutually Part Ways
The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
With KULR-8 celebrating 60 years of being on air, many people came down to the Western Heritage center to learn more about KULR-8's history and take a trip down memory lane.
Many local businesses are playing hosts to the NAIA teams competing in Billings this week for the NAIA championship. One of those businesses said their team made had quite a journey to get to the championship.
In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.
The Pavilion on the campus of UC Davis proved to be one of the toughest places in the country to play this season. The Idaho Vandals learned that first hand, falling to the Aggies 82-62 in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday.
Johnathan Williams was the star for Gonzaga today, ending with a game-high 19 points on 8-12 shooting. Josh Perkins (16 pts) and Norvell Jr. (15pts) were the only other Zags to finish the game in double-figures.
Roach averaged a team-best 18.7 points per game this season, which ranked third in the NWC.
GU is 26-18 in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Mark Few with a berth in all 18 previous seasons of Few's head coaching career.
Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk set yet another school scoring record, this time for single season points, but the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team fell to Utah Valley.
Daugherty, hired prior to the 2007-08 campaign, has guided the Cougars for the past 11 seasons, posting a combined 130-218 record, including three WNIT appearances.
The Montana State men's team finished a disappointing season with a 14-17 overall mark. Then something magical happened – the Cats won the Big Sky Tournament as the six seed and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
The 38 Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) vs Loyola (La.) is up first.
Four of the 32 teams in the NAIA women's national basketball tournament are from Montana.
MRM is in need of 50 volunteers to assist in making this a special day. Volunteers can assist the day before with meal prep or on Easter Sunday.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
