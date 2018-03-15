KULR-8 celebrates 60 years of being on air

The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
With KULR-8 celebrating 60 years of being on air, many people came down to the Western Heritage center to learn more about KULR-8's history and take a trip down memory lane.
Many local businesses are playing hosts to the NAIA teams competing in Billings this week for the NAIA championship. One of those businesses said their team made had quite a journey to get to the championship.
In 1958, KGHL Radio in Billings expanded to television, when KGHL-TV, now KULR-8, signed on the air.
MRM is in need of 50 volunteers to assist in making this a special day. Volunteers can assist the day before with meal prep or on Easter Sunday.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
The demise of Toys R Us will have a ripple effect on everything from toy makers to consumers to landlords.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
The 38 Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
The 38 Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
Four of the 32 teams in the NAIA women's national basketball tournament are from Montana.
MRM is in need of 50 volunteers to assist in making this a special day. Volunteers can assist the day before with meal prep or on Easter Sunday.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
