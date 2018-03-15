KULR-8 celebrates 60 years of being on air

With KULR-8 celebrating 60 years of being on air, many people came down to the Western Heritage center to learn more about KULR-8's history and take a trip down memory lane.

The celebration kicked off with a panel discussion featuring KULR-8 anchors and a former employee who was present for KULR-8's sign on day in 1958.

"We were so tired, we were working 12 hour days, 7 days a week for about 2 months. so when the manager hauled us all in the control room to see the sign on, we took a look at it and basically said fine whatever," said former KULR-8 employee Virginia Smith.

Linda Fasching came down to the Western Heritage center to hear Virginia's stories and says she was excited to meet the KULR-8 evening team.

"I was interested in seeing the other three and they were so personable just like how they are on t.v., really, really enjoyed that," said Fasching

Kevin Kooistra, executive director of the Western Heritage center says the audience turnout speaks to the influence KULR-8 has had in the community over the years.

"I thought it was a wonderful experience to have the anchors come out, people who you see on the camera talk about themselves," said Kooistra. "You only get little hints of that when they're on air, but to actually hear them tell their story and their love for Billings, it was a great panel session today."