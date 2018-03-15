Fire, mudslide, evacuation can't stop NAIA team - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Fire, mudslide, evacuation can't stop NAIA team

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Many local businesses are playing hosts to the NAIA teams competing in Billings this week for the NAIA championship.

One of those businesses is City Brew and they said their team made had quite a journey to get to the championship.

Westmont College made it through a wildfire, mudslide, and evacuation of their school to make it to the NAIA tournament.

Head Coach Kirsten Moore said when the girls learned of the evacuation they were on a bus heading to a game but there were lots of tears and lots of questions.

She said their thoughts were, "This is our home that's about to get burned."

Westmont College is located in Santa Barbara, California and became a fire staging area for those fighting the Thomas Fire.

Coach Moore said they were evacuated for a while, three weeks at least so fellow NAIA champion hopefuls The Master's University took them in.

She said, "They were such great friends to us. It was just really, really kind of them to give us a home away from home."

Coach Moore said the girls stayed in dorms together, ate together, and shared game space together so they became a great support system.
She said the girls have shown what it means to be a warrior and have a warriors heart.

She explains a warrior's heart means, " means that even when you have challenges ahead of you and you have things that might be scary or daunting or really hard or really challenging that you attack those with courage and that you're part of an army and do it together."

The Westmont Warriors pushed through the fourth quarter to win their first game at the NAIA tournament 57-51 defeating Cumberland.

They will be playing Loyola in the second round of the tournament Friday at 4 pm at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. 

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Back v. Benefis Day Six

    Back v. Benefis Day Six

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:39:29 GMT
    Week two of Back v. Benefis is officially underway. This morning Jeff Graham, the Athletic Director and Football Coach for Belt High School, took the stand. He discussed assigning Robert Back the impact test, adding that he believed the test would either clear or prove that an athlete had a concussion. Graham says that he didn't know he wasn't qualified to assign the test, something he says Benefis never told him. Once Robert completed the Impact Test, Coach Graham sent the results...
    Week two of Back v. Benefis is officially underway. This morning Jeff Graham, the Athletic Director and Football Coach for Belt High School, took the stand. He discussed assigning Robert Back the impact test, adding that he believed the test would either clear or prove that an athlete had a concussion. Graham says that he didn't know he wasn't qualified to assign the test, something he says Benefis never told him. Once Robert completed the Impact Test, Coach Graham sent the results...

  • Robert Back v. Benefis Day Five

    Robert Back v. Benefis Day Five

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:39:29 GMT
    Day Five of Robert Back v. Benefis kicked off Friday. Robert Back made a brief appearance alongside his father and step-mother around 8:30 a.m. They did not stay for the trial. Dr. Alan Weintraub took the stand and was asked about Robert's injury. He said he received medical records from Benefis saying his injury was caused by helmet to helmet contact. However, Weintraub believes only something of very high impact, such as a high speed motor vehicle accident, could h...
    Day Five of Robert Back v. Benefis kicked off Friday. Robert Back made a brief appearance alongside his father and step-mother around 8:30 a.m. They did not stay for the trial. Dr. Alan Weintraub took the stand and was asked about Robert's injury. He said he received medical records from Benefis saying his injury was caused by helmet to helmet contact. However, Weintraub believes only something of very high impact, such as a high speed motor vehicle accident, could h...

  • Robert Back v. Benefis Day Two

    Robert Back v. Benefis Day Two

    Thursday, March 15 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-15 23:39:28 GMT
    Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a ...
    Opening arguments took place today for Robert Back v. Benefis. Many of the statements revolved around who is at fault for allowing Robert to play in that football game, which ultimately resulted in him becoming a quadriplegic. This morning's theme was whether or not Belt High School's athletic trainer, Jessica Hansen, cleared Robert to play and if she is even qualified to make that decision. Robert previously received instructions not to play football until further examination by a ...
    •   

  • Most Popular