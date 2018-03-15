Fire, mudslide, evacuation can't stop NAIA team

Many local businesses are playing hosts to the NAIA teams competing in Billings this week for the NAIA championship.

One of those businesses is City Brew and they said their team made had quite a journey to get to the championship.

Westmont College made it through a wildfire, mudslide, and evacuation of their school to make it to the NAIA tournament.

Head Coach Kirsten Moore said when the girls learned of the evacuation they were on a bus heading to a game but there were lots of tears and lots of questions.

She said their thoughts were, "This is our home that's about to get burned."

Westmont College is located in Santa Barbara, California and became a fire staging area for those fighting the Thomas Fire.

Coach Moore said they were evacuated for a while, three weeks at least so fellow NAIA champion hopefuls The Master's University took them in.

She said, "They were such great friends to us. It was just really, really kind of them to give us a home away from home."

Coach Moore said the girls stayed in dorms together, ate together, and shared game space together so they became a great support system.

She said the girls have shown what it means to be a warrior and have a warriors heart.

She explains a warrior's heart means, " means that even when you have challenges ahead of you and you have things that might be scary or daunting or really hard or really challenging that you attack those with courage and that you're part of an army and do it together."

The Westmont Warriors pushed through the fourth quarter to win their first game at the NAIA tournament 57-51 defeating Cumberland.

They will be playing Loyola in the second round of the tournament Friday at 4 pm at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark.