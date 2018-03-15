Official: 'Several' killed in bridge collapse

Officials say several people have been killed in the collapse of a new pedestrian bridge at a Florida university campus.
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.
Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details. Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged.
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House spokesman Raj Shah says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attacks.
A helicopter crashed tonight in New York City's East River, killing at least two people. Video posted on twitter shows the moment the Eurocopter as350 crashed in the East River, just north of Rossevelt Island.
The Trump Administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which turn semiautomatic weapons into automatic ones. The justice department Saturday submitted a proposed regulation that would prohibit the sale of the devices.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
The 38 Annual Division I Women's Basketball Tournament is underway at the RimRock Auto Arena at MetraPark.
Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) vs Loyola (La.) is up first.
Four of the 32 teams in the NAIA women's national basketball tournament are from Montana.
MRM is in need of 50 volunteers to assist in making this a special day. Volunteers can assist the day before with meal prep or on Easter Sunday.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
