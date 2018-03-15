Montana Rescue Mission in need of Volunteers - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana Rescue Mission in need of Volunteers

date 2018-03-15
The Montana Rescue Mission (MRM) is once again opening our doors to serve Easter dinner to the poor, homeless, and homebound.  MRM will provide a full course meal for those who have nowhere else to go.

MRM is in need of 50 volunteers to assist in making this a special day. Volunteers can assist the day before with meal prep or on Easter Sunday. Volunteers can help prepare the dining room, deliver meals to the homebound, serve the meal, or assist with clean up. To volunteer, please call 259-3800.

The traditional Easter Dinner will be served in the dining room of the MRM Men’s shelter at 2822 Minnesota Ave. Chapel service will begin at 12:00 pm. Seating for dinner will begin at 1:00 pm and will conclude at 3:00 pm.  The MRM is expecting to serve Easter dinner to over 400 people.

In addition to the sit-down meals offered in our dining room, take-out meals are prepared and delivered to homebound and Meals on Wheels recipients.

Billings’ residents, not in the Meals on Wheels program and in need of having an Easter meal delivered are encouraged to call 259-3800 up until 5:00 pm March 30th.

