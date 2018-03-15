Fans enjoy day one of the NAIA Women's Basketball Championship

Four of the 32 teams in the NAIA women's national basketball tournament are from Montana.
Wyoming’s Game and Fish Commission has released its proposals for grizzly hunts next fall.
In the northwest Wyoming school district that is considering arming teachers, students walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest gun violence in schools.
Montana Western defeats Dillard (La.) 66 - 54 in game 4. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.) is next. We have the full schedule and ticket information for you.
March 14th kicks off the first day of the NAIA tournament.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
Four of the 32 teams in the NAIA women's national basketball tournament are from Montana.
SEATTLE - Seattle Police report a man driving a stolen truck is in custody after he collided with several vehicles in South Seattle following a pursuit. The chase went into unincorporated Kent before police were able to stop the vehicle. No one was hurt. It all started around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South. Patrol officers believed the driver of a green Chevy pickup truck may have been a suspect wanted for an earlier shooting.
Increased law enforcement will be on alert in and surrounding the Billings area this St. Patrick’s Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
