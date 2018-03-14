Wyoming releases proposals for grizzly hunts

Wyoming’s Game and Fish Commission has released its proposals for grizzly hunts next fall.
In the northwest Wyoming school district that is considering arming teachers, students walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest gun violence in schools.
Montana Western defeats Dillard (La.) 66 - 54 in game 4. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.) is next. We have the full schedule and ticket information for you.
March 14th kicks off the first day of the NAIA tournament.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
Grizzly bears have started to emerge from hibernation in Yellowstone National Park.
Gov. Matt Mead has signed into law a measure allowing people to carry concealed weapons into churches and other houses of worship in Wyoming.
Most of Cody’s citizens who were surveyed want armed personnel in their schools. The results of the survey mailed to 2400 voters were discussed by the Cody School board Thursday night.
The Cody School board is set to vote on whether or not to move forward with a proposal allowing school staff members to be armed. The board sought community feedback on the proposal by distributing 2,400 surveys to the community.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
Wyoming’s Office of Tourism had to kick off their new promotion on Wednesday, March 7. The date was 3-07, or 307…which is the area code for the entire state.
On March 6th, 2018, at approximately 1:30 am, an individual gained entrance to the Governor’s residence, activated a fire alarm, then hid inside the house.
Park County’s Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor asking to help manage, not own, a ranch that used to belong to a drug smuggler.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence. Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Wednesday students from around the country and across Montana will walk out of their classrooms in a show of unity for the victims of the Parkland High School shooting.
Increased law enforcement will be on alert in and surrounding the Billings area this St. Patrick’s Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving.
LONDON (AP) - Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said. "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
