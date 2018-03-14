Cody students join national protest

In the northwest Wyoming school district that is considering arming teachers, students walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest gun violence in schools. Hundreds of Cody students took part in the national event that marked one month since a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida High School.

About a hundred students walked out of Cody’s High School, and more than 200 walked out of Cody’s Middle School. The high school students stood in silence, held pictures of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

They held signs that protested gun violence in all schools. Then, some spoke out against inaction by adults.

One student said, “There’s no point for any of this.”

Another asked, “Are we going to die today, or are we going to live another day?”

And another said, “We’ve lost innovators, and inventors, that really could have benefited everybody.”

At one point, the students came together in a group hug. Senior Lucille Sax said she helped coordinate the walkout, and was surprised at how many students participated. She told the students to vote as soon as they can.

She admitted not all of the students are for gun control. And, she said she is against arming school personnel in Cody schools.

Sax said, “I think it is so insensitive, especially with the environment around guns in schools these days, and school shootings to even wanting to put those in the hands of people who could really hurt someone . I don’t understand it. I don’t think the risk factors are even being thought of.”

Sax said there will be a more student demonstrations against gun violence in coming days.