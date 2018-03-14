Local schools stop by Rimrock Auto Arena to watch NAIA

March 14th kicks off the first day of the NAIA tournament.

Thirty two teams all under one roof at the Rimrock Auto Arena.

This means seven days of nonstop action at MetraPark.

Several local schools came down to watch the games.

One teacher brought his class here from Meadowlark elementary.

Colin Welsh teaches fourth grade and says it was awesome to have the teams come down to the elementary school and in partnership with the Champions of Character program; this isn't only a learning experience for the kids but it gives them a chance to get first hand mentorship,

"It's just fun to see the kids supporting these girls and seeing how hard they work," said Welsh. "One of the things we try to instill in Meadowlark is working hard, having a good work ethic and showing kindness and these girls have really shown sportsman ship and are really working hard out there."

Last year more than 1,000 students came down to the Rimrock Auto Arena to watch the games and this year and NAIA is hoping for a bigger turnout.

