Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.
  
That's according to a toy industry analyst who spoke to several employees who were on the call Wednesday.
  
Jim Silver, a toy industry expert, says Toys R Us's CEO told employees the plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores and after that, it could do a deal with its Canadian operation to run some of its U.S. stores.
  
The company declined to comment.
  
The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, saddled with debt that hurt its attempts to compete.
  
It pledged then to stay open, but had weak sales during the critical holiday season. In January it announced plans to close about 180 stores.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • TrendingMore>>

  • United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan

    United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-15 01:22:31 GMT

    United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.

    United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. KCTV reports that Kara Swindle and her two children flew from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday on a United flight.

  • Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations

    Toys R Us said to be planning to liquidate its US operations

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 8:18 PM EDT2018-03-15 00:18:03 GMT

    Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. 

    Toys R Us's management has told its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores. 

  • Ballplayer released after domestic violence video released

    Ballplayer released after domestic violence video released

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-03-14 23:15:18 GMT

    A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.

    A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.

    •   

  • Most Popular