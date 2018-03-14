Man accused of robbing 2 West End businesses with box cutter

Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched about 3:10 p.m. to a report of a robbery at Golden Corral. Police say a man approached an employee with a box cutter and demanded money.

After allegedly robbing Golden Corral, the man went to Barnes and Noble and did the same thing. As officers were responding to Golden Corral, they saw the man running from Barnes and Noble.

Police identified the man as 18-year-old Tyler Espinosa of Billings. He was arrested without incident and is being held at Yellowstone County Detention Facility on two counts of felony robbery.