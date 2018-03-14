Billings students participate in nationwide school walkouts

Wyoming’s Game and Fish Commission has released its proposals for grizzly hunts next fall.
In the northwest Wyoming school district that is considering arming teachers, students walked out of class Wednesday morning to protest gun violence in schools.
Montana Western defeats Dillard (La.) 66 - 54 in game 4. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.) is next. We have the full schedule and ticket information for you.
March 14th kicks off the first day of the NAIA tournament.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
The Montana Grizzlies are now less than 24 hours away from tipoff of their first round game with the Michigan Wolverines. Our Shaun Rainey is down in Wichita, Kansas following the team, and has this report on media day.
Montana Western defeats Dillard (La.) 66 - 54 in game 4. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.) is next. We have the full schedule and ticket information for you.
It's been one month since a gunman shot 17 students and injured several more at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL. That shooting has started an enormous outcry from students for legislators to take action against school violence. School walkouts have been taking place since that shooting but Wednesday, students from more than 1,000 schools participated in a nationwide school walk out. Wednesday's walkout at Billings Senior High School started with just five st...
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
Billings police say two Billings businesses were robbed by a man with a box cutter Wednesday afternoon.
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence. Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out.
A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Wednesday students from around the country and across Montana will walk out of their classrooms in a show of unity for the victims of the Parkland High School shooting.
Increased law enforcement will be on alert in and surrounding the Billings area this St. Patrick’s Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving.
LONDON (AP) - Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said. "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
