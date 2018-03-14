Ballplayer released after domestic violence video released

A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details. Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged.
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House spokesman Raj Shah says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attacks.
A helicopter crashed tonight in New York City's East River, killing at least two people. Video posted on twitter shows the moment the Eurocopter as350 crashed in the East River, just north of Rossevelt Island.
The Trump Administration is proposing banning bump stocks, which turn semiautomatic weapons into automatic ones. The justice department Saturday submitted a proposed regulation that would prohibit the sale of the devices.
A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage.
The self-promoting "Pharma Bro" vilified for jacking up the price of a lifesaving drug has been sentenced to prison for securities fraud.
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 155,000 Sonata midsize cars in the U.S. because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers cars from the 2011 model year. Hyundai says a short circuit in the air bag control computer can stop the seat belts from tightening before a crash as well as prevent the airbags from deploying.
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence. Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out.
Wednesday students from around the country and across Montana will walk out of their classrooms in a show of unity for the victims of the Parkland High School shooting.
LONDON (AP) - Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said. "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
Thirty-two women's basketball teams from around the country are all here in the Magic City and they all shared dinner under one roof.
Grizzly bears have started to emerge from hibernation in Yellowstone National Park.
Increased law enforcement will be on alert in and surrounding the Billings area this St. Patrick’s Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving.
