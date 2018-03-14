Skyview names Nathan Wahl second head football coach in program history

Skyview High School announced Wednesday Nathan Wahl will replace Rob Lebsock as the new head football coach.

Wahl is just the second head coach in Skyview's football program history.

Wahl is a former Falcon who graduated in 2005. He played both football and basketball throughout his high school career and played in two state championship games under coach Lebsock.

Wahl has been on the coaching staff of Bozeman High School for the past five years. He coached linebackers, defensive backs, and running backs.

He was part of the 2013 and 2015 state championship games as well.

Wahl graduated from Montana State University in 2009 with a degree in Health and Human Development. He later went back to MSU, graduating in 2013 with a degree in Science Education.