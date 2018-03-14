Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
  
The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.
  
Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.
  
Dealers will replace the bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to stop them from coming loose.
  
Just over 1.3 million cars in the U.S. are being recalled. The rest are in Canada and Mexico.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Ballplayer released after domestic violence video released

    Ballplayer released after domestic violence video released

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-03-14 23:15:18 GMT

    A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.

    A Pennsylvania minor league baseball team has cut an outfielder after a Texas police department released a video of a domestic violence incident for which the player completed a probationary sentence.

  • Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

    Ford recalls almost 1.4M cars; steering wheel can come loose

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:24 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:24:51 GMT

    Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.

    Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.

  • YouTube tries to crack down on conspiracy videos

    YouTube tries to crack down on conspiracy videos

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-14 20:17:39 GMT

    YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details. Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged. 

    YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details. Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged. 

    •   

  • Most Popular