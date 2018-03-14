3 men plead guilty to illegal hunting of bull bison

Montana Western defeats Dillard (La.) 66 - 54 in game 4. Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) vs The Master's (Calif.) is next. We have the full schedule and ticket information for you.
It's been one month since a gunman shot 17 students and injured several more at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, FL. That shooting has started an enormous outcry from students for legislators to take action against school violence. School walkouts have been taking place since that shooting but Wednesday, students from more than 1,000 schools participated in a nationwide school walk out. Wednesday's walkout at Billings Senior High School started with just five st...
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.
Hundreds of Montana students are participating in a national March For Our Lives school walkout. The movement seeks to promote school safety and protest gun violence. Missoula, Helena and Billings are among the communities where students have walked out.
Wednesday students from around the country and across Montana will walk out of their classrooms in a show of unity for the victims of the Parkland High School shooting.
LONDON (AP) - Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said. "He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," his children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
Thirty-two women's basketball teams from around the country are all here in the Magic City and they all shared dinner under one roof.
Grizzly bears have started to emerge from hibernation in Yellowstone National Park.
Increased law enforcement will be on alert in and surrounding the Billings area this St. Patrick’s Day weekend to crack down on impaired driving.
