3 men plead guilty to illegal hunting of bull bison

By Associated Press
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Three men have pleaded guilty to the illegal hunting and wasting of bull bison north of Yellowstone Park.
  
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Jesse Darr, Ryley Heidt and Peyton Simmons, all of Park County, were sentenced in justice court Tuesday for unlawful possession.
  
Each was ordered to pay fines and charges totaling $2,605 and each will lose hunting and fishing privileges for four and a half years.
  
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens found three dead bison on March 2 in Beattie Gulch, a strip of Forest Service land near the Yellowstone border.
  
The heads of the three bison were each removed and usable meat was left to waste. The skulls were skinned and hidden nearby.
  
The men were linked to the kills with help from a dog.
  
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

