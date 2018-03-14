AAA offering free rides on St. Patrick’s Day - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

AAA offering free rides on St. Patrick’s Day

HELENA, Mont. -

AAA is bringing motorists the luck of the Irish with an alternative ride home this St. Patrick’s Day, and that’s no blarney.

Tipsy Tow services will start 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 and run through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 18 in the following Montana towns: 

  • Helena (includes East Helena & Montana City)
  • Kalispell/Whitefish
  • Livingston
  • Missoula
  • Billings
  • Bozeman (includes Belgrade)
  • Hamilton
  • Polson

To take advantage of the service, drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and state that they need a Tipsy Tow. Drivers should be prepared to provide their name, home address, phone number, location and vehicle description.

Tipsy Tow provides a free ride home and vehicle tow of up to 10 miles. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance. You do not have to be a AAA member to use the service.

AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a motorist more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.