AAA offering free rides on St. Patrick’s Day

AAA is bringing motorists the luck of the Irish with an alternative ride home this St. Patrick’s Day, and that’s no blarney.
Tipsy Tow services will start 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 and run through 6 a.m. Sunday, March 18 in the following Montana towns:
To take advantage of the service, drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and state that they need a Tipsy Tow. Drivers should be prepared to provide their name, home address, phone number, location and vehicle description.
Tipsy Tow provides a free ride home and vehicle tow of up to 10 miles. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance. You do not have to be a AAA member to use the service.
AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a motorist more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.