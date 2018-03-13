Roundtable: Billings high school students discuss student walkouts

Thirty-two women's basketball teams from around the country are all here in the Magic City and they all shared dinner under one roof.
Wednesday students from around the country and across Montana will walk out of their classrooms in a show of unity for the victims of the Parkland High School shooting.
According to the Billings Chamber of Commerce, more than 3,000 students will attend the NAIA tournament this week.
Grizzly bears have started to emerge from hibernation in Yellowstone National Park.
It is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. St. Vincent Healthcare is pushing awareness throughout Montana to encourage people to get a screening.
Cattle rancher John Hoiland has been working on his family's ranch in McLeod all his life.
Students all across the country are banding together to fight for change within schools. This includes students from the Billings area.
Gov. Matt Mead has signed into law a measure allowing people to carry concealed weapons into churches and other houses of worship in Wyoming.
A Montana man who registered as a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate apparently heads an anti-tax ballot committee and was previously on the state Republican Party payroll.
A dog has died on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York after a flight attendant ordered the animal be put in the plane's overhead bin.
SEATTLE - Seattle Police report a man driving a stolen truck is in custody after he collided with several vehicles in South Seattle following a pursuit. The chase went into unincorporated Kent before police were able to stop the vehicle. No one was hurt. It all started around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South. Patrol officers believed the driver of a green Chevy pickup truck may have been a suspect wanted for an earlier shooting.
