Women's basketball teams stop by local schools for champions of character program

According to the Billings Chamber of Commerce, more than 3,000 students will attend the NAIA tournament this week.

As many teams are gearing up for the tournament, several teams are visiting schools across the billings area for the champions of character program

Beartooth elementary erupts with laughter and excitement as they welcome Cumberland University women's basketball team.

One of by one, the team introduced themselves and explained five core values: respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, integrity and servant leadership.

The team says these core values shape the students development.

"Students in elementary school look up to pros and things like that and take their glorified position and not understand what it takes to get there," said Cydney Goodrum, Cumberland University.

Meanwhile the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team stopped by Ben Steele middle school to meet with staff and students.

"It's really cool to see many younger kids wanting to get involved and play," said Becca Worthy, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

She says this program allows a realistic approach to achieving your goals.

"We were there once and it's really cool to see high school and college kids come and show that it's possible to be where you wanna be follow your dream, if that's what you want to do, you can make it happen," adds Worthy.

Other participating schools in the program include Big Sky elementary, Poly Drive elementary and Highland elementary.

