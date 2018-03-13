Women's basketball teams stop by local schools for champions of - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Women's basketball teams stop by local schools for champions of character program

Posted: Updated:

According to the Billings Chamber of Commerce, more than 3,000 students will attend the NAIA tournament this week.

As many teams are gearing up for the tournament, several teams are visiting schools across the billings area for the champions of character program

Beartooth elementary erupts with laughter and excitement as they welcome Cumberland University women's basketball team. 

One of by one, the team introduced themselves and explained five core values: respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, integrity and servant leadership. 

The team says these core values shape the students development.

"Students in elementary school look up to pros and things like that and take their glorified position and not understand what it takes to get there," said Cydney Goodrum, Cumberland University.

Meanwhile the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women's basketball team stopped by Ben Steele middle school to meet with staff and students.
"It's really cool to see many younger kids wanting to get involved and play," said Becca Worthy, University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

She says this program allows a realistic approach to achieving your goals.

"We were there once and it's really cool to see high school and college kids come and show that it's possible to be where you wanna be follow your dream, if that's what you want to do, you can make it happen," adds Worthy.

Other participating schools in the program include Big Sky elementary, Poly Drive elementary and Highland elementary.
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings Police Department welcomes three new officers

    Billings Police Department welcomes three new officers

    Monday, March 12 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-12 23:39:33 GMT

    The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force. 

    The Billings Police Department has been understaffed for some time, but now, the department is only down one officer. Monday, the department welcomes three new officers to the force. 

  • How to avoid car break-ins

    How to avoid car break-ins

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:05:10 GMT
    It's never fun to get in your car after a long, hard day of work, only to find it's been broken into. According to one woman's Facebook post, for some employees in the Shiloh Crossing area, this has been happening quite often. Lt. Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department said there are a few things business owners can do to help reduce crime. First, start by requesting extra patrol. "We can put something on briefing for our patrol officers so that when there's down time,...
    It's never fun to get in your car after a long, hard day of work, only to find it's been broken into. According to one woman's Facebook post, for some employees in the Shiloh Crossing area, this has been happening quite often. Lt. Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department said there are a few things business owners can do to help reduce crime. First, start by requesting extra patrol. "We can put something on briefing for our patrol officers so that when there's down time,...

  • A dozen loud bangs heard in propane explosion

    A dozen loud bangs heard in propane explosion

    Propane explosion in HelenaPropane explosion in Helena

    HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time.  Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.  We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

    HELENA - Crews have responded to a propane explosion on the east side of Helena at York Road and Lake Helena Drive. Details are limited at this time.  Scanner traffic indicated one person was burned in the explosion, however, the severity of their injuries has not been confirmed.  We have reporters on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

  • Dog survives after being shot twice in abdomen, giving birth

    Dog survives after being shot twice in abdomen, giving birth

    Monday, March 12 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-03-12 21:28:44 GMT

    LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A female dog is recovering after surviving two gunshot wounds in her abdomen and giving birth to a litter of eight puppies.    The Lewiston Tribune reported Merida the apparent Rottweiler-chow mix was found severely injured on Feb. 22 in a shed in horrid conditions near Spalding.    Her puppies were infected with canine parvovirus.

    LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - A female dog is recovering after surviving two gunshot wounds in her abdomen and giving birth to a litter of eight puppies.    The Lewiston Tribune reported Merida the apparent Rottweiler-chow mix was found severely injured on Feb. 22 in a shed in horrid conditions near Spalding.    Her puppies were infected with canine parvovirus.

  • The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    The Wop Chop, a true Montana Treasure

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:21:25 GMT

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

    For nearly 60 years, the Freeway Tavern has been serving the people of Butte lunch and dinner. 

  • Tillerson ousted as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo

    Tillerson ousted as Secretary of State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-03-13 13:08:37 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.   Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role.   Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.   Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role.   Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement.

  • Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance

    Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-03-13 11:44:39 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McGraw collapsed onstage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, March 11, 2018, ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McGraw collapsed onstage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, March 11, 2018, ...
    Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.
    Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page